Thursday December 5th 2019
dear Santa,
I wanta aMerican girl and PollyPocket and StuffieS and LoLS.
Love Mabel Gartzman
12-5-19
Dear Santa.
I want a play mobile space ship. A hard hat, drill, hot wheels, ummmm a hot wheels truck, and ornaments to decorate our Christmas tree. And a kickstand for my bike. Also, a stamp. Love, Ozzie
