Quilters will introduce blocks for outgoing president Gay Wehrman during the next Monarch Quilters meeting Monday at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave.
The meeting is set for 9 a.m. for networking, coffee and treats followed by the regular meeting at 9:30 a.m.
Club member Ruth Lander explained that blocks are the patterns or squares used in conjunction with others that make up a quilt. The blocks will be used to make a quilt for Wehrman.
Following the meeting Mary Jane Ransom will lead a workshop on “Crazy Christmas Trees,” a table runner pattern. The workshop is completely full at this time, Lander wrote in an email.
The group meets monthly. The first visit is free.
“If you’ve always wanted to try quilting or simply enjoy seeing beautiful finished work, come and join us,” Lander said.
For more information, visit the group’s website at monarchquilters.com.
“We are sure you will want to be a part of this large quilting group formed over 35 years ago,” Lander said.
