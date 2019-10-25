Salida Sunrise Rotary Club announced it will accept applications until Nov. 15 from local nonprofit groups requesting the club’s community grants.
The first round of grant money will be dispersed at the beginning of January.
Club funds awarded as donations must be used exclusively for financial support of charitable, educational and humanitarian projects/events held by nonprofit organizations that meet Salida Sunrise Rotary’s eligibility criteria, a press release stated.
They must be in the categories of youth, education and vocational projects, community service programs, environmental programs and international projects.
To learn more about grant requirements, visit salidasunriserotary.com and click on Community Grants, where donation policies and the 2019-2020 donation application form can be found.
All grants must be submitted online using the form provided. Community grant applications also require a sponsor who is a member of Salida Sunrise Rotary, who will meet with the applicants to discuss the project and work with the organization if their project is selected for funding.
Complete applications require a sponsor signature and must be received before midnight Nov. 15.
Interested organizations may contact Christy Fitzpatrick or Jody Post at donationrequest.ssr@gmail.com for more information or for help finding a sponsor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.