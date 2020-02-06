Guidestone Colorado will host an Old-Fashioned Valentine’s Tea Party from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50, between Salida and Poncha Springs.
The afternoon tea will feature homemade finger sandwiches, scones and cookies in the historic ranch house, followed by making vintage-style homemade Valentine’s Day cards and a craft.
Little ones are encouraged to take along their special grown-up Valentine.
Cost is $20 per family. Register by Friday at GuidestoneColorado.org.
“We thought it would be a sweet way to offer a traditional afternoon tea in a cozy, historic setting, while bringing a little warmth to the winter months, said Leah Capezio, community outreach coordinator for Guidestone.
An hour-long tour of the Hutchinson Homestead will be offered at 10 a.m. Sunday in connection with the recent film screening of Rocky Mountain PBS documentary “Hutchinson Homestead” at Salida SteamPlant.
Suggested donation is $5 per person, which will help support programs and general operations at the homestead. RSVP to leah@guidestonecolorado.org.
For those who missed the screening, “Hutchinson Homestead” will air on Rocky Mountain PBS at 7 p.m. Thursday and 4:30 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit rmpbs.org.
Guidestone Colorado is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to growing an agricultural future through education, community building and partnerships. Guidestone operates the Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center as a historical and cultural interpretation and agriculture center that bridges the past to the future of agriculture.
