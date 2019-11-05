Relaxation Dental Specialties, 1222 C St., will offer free dental services for veterans in honor of Veterans Day, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.
The day will begin with a flag ceremony with members of Boy Scout Troop 60 and singing of the national anthem at 7:45 a.m.
Coffee, muffins and pastries will be served in the morning and small snack plates in the afternoon.
The event is open to all of the community to show support for local vets.
Only veterans scheduled in advance for the free dental work will be served, starting at 8 a.m.
For details or to make an appointment, call 719-539-3145.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.