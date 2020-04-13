An upstart Buena Vista effort to provide families with meals during the COVID-19 shutdown of schools and many businesses raised $10,000 within 5 days of being announced and will be funded through April.
The Supper Support program, a collaborative effort between the Buena Vista school district, Cornerstone Church head of administration and BV pastor Leslie Quilico and Eddie Sandoval, owner and chef at the Asian Palate, uses its funds to pay a restaurant to cook dinner for families in need, which are distributed at lunchtime along with the daily lunches the school district provides.
The program also funds bags of staple foods that are distributed Fridays.
Quilico, a two-time director and former board president, told the BV school board at their special meeting Monday that in the program’s first week, 122 people were served, representing 26 families. Eddyline and Simple Eatery prepared the food for the first week, each taking one of the two delivery days.
She said that the program will expand to providing meals 3 days a week going forward, and that through April, four restaurants had applied for and been approved for the program. In addition to Eddyline and Simple Eatery, Biggies Subs and Sorelle Delicatessen have been approved.
“Essentially each restaurant will receive $10 for each meal that is prepared, so if we’re feeding 125 people each time, that’s $1,250 for preparing that respective meal,” Sandoval said.
Quilico credited BVSD superintendent Lisa Yates with the creative brainstorming that led to the Supper Support concept, feeding families that may have relied on school meals to feed their children while also giving some business to local restaurants that have been forced to reduce their operations or close due to state social distancing orders.
The Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce is handling applications for restaurants that want to participate.
“We’re trying to give preference to restaurants that are working hard to stay open because we would love to know that what we pay them is going to them keeping their employees and paying people in our community,” Quilico said.
Sandoval is organizing the staple bags.
“The idea is to help families get through the weekend, so we tried to have an assortment of goods. We try to be health conscious when we determine what we want to provide,” Sandoval said, “butter, noodles, lunchmeat, spaghetti sauce, cereal, a lot of fresh produce, some fruit, peanut butter.”
The initial group of food-insecure families was developed by school district counselors “who were already in relationships with these families,” Quilico said, but the project hopes to include families that are not affiliated with local schools as well, and is looking into partnering with the county Department of Human Services.
Funding from donors as well as $5,000 from the school board itself gave the project a $10,000 budget in its first week, and Supper Support is seeking additional funds from the Chaffee County Community Foundation, Quilico said.
A budget of $22,000 will keep the project going through April, but “if we continue into May or grow by any substantial numbers, we’re definitely going to be seeking a good bit more funding.”
“We were hoping and anticipating that this would just continue to grow,” Sandoval said. “From the contributors, the donors to people that just commented and expressed how much they believe in this project, it really feels like nothing but an extremely positive community effort.”
“We saw a few people in tears on the first day when we handed stuff out,” Quilico said.
