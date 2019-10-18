The Colorado Tick-Borne Disease Awareness Association will be the beneficiary Monday of Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub’s Moonlight Monday promotion.
Moonlight donates 10 percent of all sales, both dine-in and takeout, each Monday to a different local nonprofit organization, according to a press release.
Members of the association will answer questions and provide resource information at a table at Moonlight between 6 and 7:30 p.m.
For more information about the group, contact White at monica@coloradoticks.org or visit coloradoticks.org and FB/ColoradoTicks.
