Ark-Valley Humane Society will conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new addition at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, followed by an open house until 5 p.m.
The public is invited to tour the 1,200-square-foot addition to the front of the main shelter building at 701 Gregg Drive in Buena Vista, a press release stated.
Snacks and sodas will be provided.
The addition provides a new reception area, new adoptable cat room, an outdoor cattery, outdoor dog meet-and-greet yard and three private meet-and-greet rooms.
Shelter officials said reorganization within the existing building provides better flow and space for a new surgery suite. The project included a new roof and stucco exterior to the existing building, new windows, solatubes for natural lighting, new LED lighting, centralized air conditioning and a public Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible restroom.
The new addition offers a quieter room with open space and fresh air for cats, provides a more professional and welcoming presentation to the public and increases Ark-Valley Humane Society’s capacity to address surgical needs in-house.
With the sale of Sunshine Shelter in 2018 and more than $100,000 donated for the project in 2018 and 2019, the cost of the $500,000 project including the new addition, new surgery and improvements to the existing building has been fully funded, AVHS officials said.
