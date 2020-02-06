Have you lost something recently? It could be in The Mountain Mail’s lost and found bin at 125 E. Second St.
Salida residents frequently drop off items found all around Salida at The Mail’s front desk. The bin currently contains keys, driver’s licenses, smartphones, glasses, jewelry, a ski pole and a mink stole.
The desk holds time-stamped items for up to 15 days. If possessions are not claimed within that time frame, they will be given to an appropriate charity or discarded. The exceptions are eyewear, keys and phones, which will be kept for longer periods.
Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Identification may be required for certain objects like phones and billfolds.
