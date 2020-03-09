Learn how to be counted in the 2020 census at the League of Women Voters meeting noon-1 p.m. today.
Brian J. Meinhart, senior partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau, will be the featured speaker. He will outline how the census helps redistricting and ensures federal money comes back to Chaffee County.
Since post office box holders will not receive mailed forms, Meinhart will explain alternate avenues for completing the survey, including online, by phone or through the door-to-door census takers.
Marjorie Gray, leadership team coordinator for the Chaffee County League, urges residents of the county to attend the presentation and to participate in the census.
“You are important to the county and the nation, and it’s easy, safe and secure.”
For information, visit 2020census.gov/
The league business meeting and social will begin at 11 a.m.; the presentation will follow at noon. Both will be held in the community room of the Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. 4th St. Coffee and light refreshments will be served.
