The Embracing Aging Planning Committee announced Monday that, to limit the impact of COVID-19, the event will be rescheduled from May 16 to Sept. 26 at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
The Embracing Aging Fair has provided information about the wide variety of programs and activities available in Chaffee County to celebrate and embrace the aging process. In the past its has more than 500 attendees and 75 exhibitors, a press release reported.
This year the event will add health screenings in partnership with Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center and local health care providers. Workshops will cover topics such as brain health, pain management and how to create a path to positive aging. Activities range from trying your hand at pottery making to DYI auto maintenance to riding an e-bike.
Embracing Aging Fair partners include Ark Valley Helping Hands, Chaffee County Public Health, Chaffee County Human Services, Sage Generation, Sellars Project Space and Upper Arkansas Area Agency on Aging.
For more information on sponsorship, exhibiting or attending, email info@avhelpinghands.org or call 719-530-1198.
