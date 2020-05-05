Volunteers delivered a little spring cheer to the 65 members of Ark Valley Helping Hands Friday in Salida, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs.
The May Day deliveries included a potted flowering plant and a handmade greeting card.
The senior outreach and assistance program has had to cancel many events this spring due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We wanted to do something nice for our seniors during this trying time. Flowers seemed like a good and safe idea,” AVHH program coordinator Sara Ward said.
Molly Bischoff, an AVHH board member and volunteer, said with the lack of social interaction usually provided by AVHH for seniors and the fact that many seniors live by themselves, it is important to reach out.
The cards were created by Bischoff and her children, Ruby, 12, Johnny, 10, and Lucy, 8, as a home school project.
She said this was a way her kids could help reach out to seniors who might be on their own.
Ruby came up with a poem for the cards and the family colored them, put them into envelopes and addressed them.
AVHH was able to purchase the flowers from Brady’s West at wholesale prices, and volunteers picked them up Thursday afternoon.
The Bischoff family helped distribute the spring greetings Friday morning along with other volunteers.
One of their stops was the Jones home, where AVHH member Dolly Jones, 83, lives with her family.
Nick Jones said the surprise was awesome, and Dolly would love the flowers even though she couldn’t accept them from the Bischoffs in person.
