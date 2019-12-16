The Alliance announced it is partnering with A1 Auto Service this holiday season for a “Pay It Forward at the Pump” program in which people can purchase a $25 gas card for a survivor of domestic violence.
Customers can buy the cards when they fill their tank with gas or just stop by A1 Auto at 445 W. U.S. 50. The business is open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Alliance provides survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault with crisis intervention, legal advocacy, adult and youth support counseling, community education and short- and long-term housing assistance, a press release stated. All services are free and confidential.
“Oftentimes, when a victim of domestic violence is needing to get out of a dangerous situation, it happens very quickly. If there has been financial abuse in the relationship or there is a rapid departure, a tank of gas can be critical in getting to safety,” Shannon Courtney, an advocate at The Alliance, said.
For more information about The Alliance or the Pay It Forward program, visit alliancechaffee.org or call 719-539-7347.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.