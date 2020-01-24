The Alliance will receive a portion of the proceeds from a women’s self-defense class offered from noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday at Kim’s Gym, 144 CR 105, Suite C, in Salida.
The course, taught by Tom Kanuta and Donna Lester, will teach women skills to fend off an attacker and be aware of one’s surroundings, a press release stated.
Participants will have the opportunity to gain hands-on practice.
Both Kanuta and Lester are black belts in tae kwon do.
A portion of the $18 will benefit The Alliance, which provides crisis intervention, emergency shelter, transitional and long-term housing, legal advocacy, women and youth support group, community education and prevention activities for women, men and youth suffering from domestic and sexual violence in Salida, Buena Vista, Poncha Springs and surrounding areas. All services are free and confidential.
Register for the class at the gym or by calling 719-429-5983.
