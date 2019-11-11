Su Casa Furniture & Sleep shop hosts a Drive-by Food Drive Saturday at the store on F Street. Clockwise from left front are helpers Jack West, Elise Tanner, Payton Gross, Jim Balaun, Zech Degrazia, Justin Tanner, Janet Runnalls and owner Nicole Balaun. Missy Tanner, Amanda Wright, Jill Pruitt and Mark Dowd also helped.