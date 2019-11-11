Su Casa Furniture & Sleep Shop hosted its third annual Drive-by Food Drive Saturday to benefit the First Presbyterian Church food pantry.
Su Casa owner Nicole Balaun said it was hard to measure how much food people donated, but it was “definitely more than last year,” noting that they made it to a second layer of food in the bottom of their delivery vehicle.
“Everybody was really happy and everyone was giving so much,” Balaun said, adding that people were dropping off bags of food “with an ‘s.’”
People also donated $500 in cash for the pantry, she said.
“The food pantry was very happy to get as much food as possible,” Balaun said. “I want to thank the community for all of their generosity. It was amazing.”
Su Casa will continue accepting donations throughout the holiday season.
