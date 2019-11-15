Chaffee County 4-H will conduct an information night at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Colorado State University Extension office at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
The meeting will introduce families to the 4-H program, showing them what the program inspires in local youth, according to a press release.
Topics covered during the program will include why kids should be in 4-H, how to enroll in 4-H, what clubs are in 4-H and what projects they do.
The program is sponsored by the CSU Extension in Chaffee County.
