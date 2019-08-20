Area residents who want to know where and how to find local medical, mental health, food and housing assistance and other services can start by visiting the “one-stop hub” online at chaffeeresources.com.
Chaffee Resources is a website dedicated to helping people in Chaffee County find health and wellness resources, Mike Orrill, special projects coordinator with Chaffee County Public Health, said in a press release.
The website also has a new “What the Health?” blog with articles and videos on a wide variety of health and wellness topics, with new blogs posted regularly.
Launched in November, the website is sponsored by Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, Chaffee County Public Health, Chaffee County Human Services and Solvista Health.
Since its launch, the website has had more than 2,000 users, 366 of those in the last month, Public Health reported.
Users can search the database by category or by keyword, which will bring up a listing of the appropriate resources along with brief descriptions and contact information.
Categories include basic needs (food, clothing, housing, transportation), medical, senior services, education, spirituality, support groups and crisis lines, LGBTQ, veterans, women’s health, legal/judicial services and more.
“Chaffee County is an amazing place with an abundance of resources. The challenge, however, has always been knowing where and how to find them. Even in a small community such as ours, it’s not always easy to know what’s out there. This searchable website will make that task a lot easier,” Orrill said.
Site sponsors said they hope to keep the site as current as possible, so they invite anyone who wants to add their health and wellness service to the website to do so. Click on “Register a New Resource” and fill in the short form on the site. Site administrators will review the submitted information and post it on the site, usually within a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.