All 2020 Ark Valley Pride events will be canceled except for the Equality Network Pride Awards, which will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday at arkvalleypride.com.
The Ark Valley Pride Team decided that celebrating Ark Valley Pride 2020 would be inappropriate in light of recent protests about the killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, and Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia.
The team consists of Jimmy Sellars, Mark Monroe and Shelley Schreiner.
“This is not the time to celebrate, but to stand in solidarity with the millions of peaceful protesters around the world,” the team said in a letter. “We hope that you will join us as we will be honoring leadership, courage and allyship in the Upper Arkansas River Valley. This is a great opportunity to have honest conversations about inclusivity, empathy and kindness.”
They are encouraging residents to find ways to peacefully protest, even from home. They ask participants to send pictures or tag #arkvalleypride on social media posts.
In the coming months, they said Ark Valley Equality Network and the Partnership for Community Action “will seek every possible opportunity to continue the conversation of how systemic racism in America can be ended, even if it has to begin in Chaffee County.
“We know that sounds like a big goal, but our good friend reminded us today of a great proverb from India: How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time.”
