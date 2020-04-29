These times are hard; these times are rough,
We have never had to deal with this; now we realize we are tough.
Up until now we have done what we pleased,
We have gone here and there and always believed.
We could do what we wanted at anytime, anywhere,
But now we have found we need to stay home and not share.
Not share our homes, not share our hugs,
To be safe from this virus and all its bugs.
So, home we have been; kids, too, not in school,
To be taught by their parents, which is not the normal rule.
To wear face masks in public and be 6 feet apart,
People wonder when this will end, and we can have a new start.
Months? Years? No one really knows,
We need to stay safe from both friends and our foes.
My heart remains still. I am at peace with this all,
God is my hero. He will not let me fall.
We will learn to be patient and kind to all men,
We will come out of this with a prayer and amen.
Linda Andersen,
Buena Vista
