Members of the Salida faith community will host a day of prayer and meditation for peace and unification in the new year Tuesday, with several locations open to anyone who would like to stop in.
“I just was upset that we could get into a war pretty quick, after the bombing in Iraq,” organizer Cathy Scarbrough, who attends Salida Vineyard Church, said. “I prayed about it and felt led to put something together. This happened pretty quickly. I’m sure if we had more time, more churches would have responded.”
The following locations will be open;
• First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• St. Joseph Catholic Church, 320 E. Fifth St., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Salida Sangha, 248 D St., noon to 6 p.m.
• Salida Vineyard Church, 1201 E. U.S. 50, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• SHINE, a multi-spiritual group, in the library of First Presbyterian Church, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
• Salida Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth Street, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
River Valley Community Fellowship will also be participating, but its building is closed.
For more information, contact Scarbrough at cmscarbrough@gmail.com.
