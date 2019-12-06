Salida United Methodist Church has been selling homemade Faith Fudge for the past 14 years, and its popularity continues to grow.
Fudge can be purchased at Safeway on weekends or at the church, 228 E. Fourth St., until Christmas or all 700 pounds are sold.
Those who can’t get to Safeway on the weekends can call the church at 719-239-2755 to order. Businesses and organizations can also order fudge for employees and customers, and customized labels are available for this.
“We encourage anyone who wants fudge to order ASAP because it’s selling fast,” said Debbie Jackson of the fudge committee.
Fudge sells for $6 for a half pound, and proceeds support various church projects.
Faith Fudge has become a holiday tradition in Salida over the years. The project dates back to 2005 when Leon and Dixie Stanton came up with the idea and a group of volunteers helped with the project, using Dixie’s recipe. Over the years volunteers have helped in various ways.
The recipe remains a secret, shared only with fellow parishioners. Dixie died in 2017 and Leon has relocated to the Denver area, but the recipe is a reminder of those beginnings when Dixie would give instructions on what to do.
“Last year, when Safeway was remodeling, we only sold at the church and some people thought we had stopped,” said the Rev. Melinda Roberts, pastor. “Some people commented this year that they were so glad we were back.”
