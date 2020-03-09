The Monarch Quilters will meet today at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave.
Networking, coffee and treats will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the 9:30 a.m. meeting and program.
Nicole Young, a graphic designer who owns a business called Lillyella, will present the morning program, “Don’t Call It a Blanket.”
Young will teach advanced paper piecing in an afternoon workshop. Her paper-pieced patterns can be found at lillyella.com.
Anyone who quilts, wishes to try quilting or simply enjoys seeing beautiful finished work is welcome to join the group, a press release stated. Quilters meet monthly and the first visit is free.
For more information, visit monarchquilters.com.
