Residents of Columbine Manor Care Center received a little Christmas cheer Thursday during the “Adopt a Grandparent” Christmas party.
Organizer Barbara Pearson-Sawyer said this was the seventh year she has presented gifts to the residents purchased with money donated by the community.
This year residents received a gift bag with lotion, Christmas socks, a Christmas bell, Santa bears and candy.
Students from Salida Middle School Student Council came to help pass out gift bags and sing Christmas carols.
Joshua Finger, the new administrator at Columbine Manor, got into the holiday act by serving as Santa Claus.
Resident Annabelle Arrieta said the party, gifts and visit from the middle school students were really nice.
Pearson-Sawyer said she got the idea for the gift program seven years ago when she was looking around and found no holiday activities for the seniors.
“It’s grown every year,” she said.
