I just want to go to school today.
What if everybody did that?
I just want to go to the playground today.
What if everybody did that?
I just want to go to the movie theater today.
What if everybody did that?
I just want a hug from a friend today.
What if everybody did that?
I just want to go to church today.
What if everybody did that?
I just want to leave the house today.
What if everybody did that?
I just want to take my mask off in public for just today.
What if everybody did that?
I just want to have a playdate with one friend today.
What if everybody did that?
I just want to pray for the world tonight.
What if everybody did that?
Everybody should do that.
Kali Keast, fifth-grader,
Salida Middle School
