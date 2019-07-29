First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd., will host an evening of learning, story sharing and conversation about the world’s refugee, immigrant and asylum-seeker crisis at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the church’s fellowship hall.
The evening will include discussion of the history of immigration, including definitions and clarifications of what it means to be an immigrant, refugee or asylum seeker.
Speakers who have recently been through the immigration process or are connected to those currently working on their status will share stories.
The event will include a conversation about “who our neighbor is” and what it means to offer hospitality to the stranger and the neighbor.
Ways of getting involved in caring for people stuck at the border in detention centers and/or refugees in our community and around the world will be topics of discussion.
Child care will be available. Call 719-539-6422 to make arrangements.
