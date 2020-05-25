The day has come to honor those
Who gave their life so that we would know …
That freedom meant the world to them,
They gave their life so we could enjoy the win.
Thanking and honoring them is how we can show
Our love for their sacrifice so that they can know.
On this Memorial Day may we be grateful,
To those who died, may we be thankful.
Celebrate them on this special day,
Appreciate your freedom in every way.
Linda Andersen,
Buena Vista
