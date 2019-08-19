KHEN radio’s third annual Back to School Block Party, “Kids Gone Wild,” is set for 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in front of the radio station on Third Street between E and F streets.
“Every year it gets bigger and better,” Leslie Matthews, KHEN board chairman, said. “This year we’ve added performances by Articipate and Salida Circus along with the bouncy slide, bounce house and free water and cotton candy.”
The party celebrates the opening of school and is an opportunity for families and the community to get together, have fun and learn about the 17 nonprofit organizations in the community that offer services for families. The nonprofit groups will have booths along with activities for kids and giveaway items.
KHEN will be on the air throughout the event with DJs Jimmy Sellars and Mark Monroe playing special kids’ music and interviewing representatives from the nonprofit organizations.
“We’ve also invited David Blackburn, Salida school superintendent; Chuck McKenna, Longfellow principal; and Will Wooddell, middle school principal, to talk about school,” Matthews said.
Everything is free except for the food trucks, which will be available so families can enjoy dinner at the party. Food trucks include Blue Truck Ice Cream, King Koeng’s Rotating Curry Cart and Tacos El Tapatio.
Kids’ and adults’ marimba groups, Wooden Raindrops and Wooden Rain, will perform from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Salida Circus will be on site throughout the evening and is doing a special performance from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and again at 7 p.m.
Fun Street Family Arcade at F and Third streets will offer free popcorn.
“The KHEN chicken will also be on hand, and KHEN volunteers will be wearing bright yellow KHEN T-shirts so anyone having questions can ask them,” Matthews said.
“Everyone is invited. This is an opportunity for KHEN to do something for the community and for families with children here in the valley to celebrate the coming school year. Every year our attendance has increased. It’s tons of fun and everyone is invited. It’s a celebration for all ages.”
Matthews thanked the city of Salida for the grant to help with expenses of the block party and the many sponsors who contributed to the event, especially the platinum sponsors, Walmart and Amicas Pizza.
