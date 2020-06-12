Abby Groover of Salida recently was named to the spring-semester president’s list at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction.
A 2019 Salida High School graduate, Groover earned a 4.0 grade-point average for the semester.
She is a sophomore majoring in criminal justice and aspires to a career in law enforcement, according to a press release.
Groover is the daughter of Salida educators Lorita and Dewey Groover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.