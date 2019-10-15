Meals on Wheels
Meals are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. Each lunch is served with milk. Most are served with bread and butter.
Congregate meals
The Upper Arkansas Area Agency on Aging Nutrition Program provides congregate meals with the same menus, served at noon Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Fourth and E streets, Salida. Call 539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for congregate meal reservations. Cost for a meal is a voluntary contribution for seniors age 60 and older; people younger than 60 pay $11.
Transportation to the Episcopal Church is available to senior citizens by Chaffee Shuttle; call 530-8980.
Episcopal Church of the Ascension
Tuesday: Bratwurst on a bun, onions and cabbage, served with oven-browned potatoes, peas and carrots and an orange.
Thursday: French dip sandwich with au jus, oven-browned potatoes, mixed vegetables and strawberries.
Friday: Lemon baked fish, tartar sauce and lemon served with rice pilaf, creamy coleslaw, green beans and mushrooms, an apple and whole wheat bread with butter.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Garlic toast with Cajun red beans and rice and fresh salad and fruit bar.
Wednesday: Grilled ham and cheese with veggie pasta salad and fresh salad and fruit bar.
Thursday: Meatball sub sandwich with Tuscan veggies and fresh salad and fruit bar.
Salida Middle School/Longfellow Elementary School
Tuesday: Chili with cinnamon roll and fresh salad and fruit bar.
Wednesday: Hot dog and fresh salad and fruit bar.
Thursday: Chopped teriyaki chicken and fresh salad and fruit bar.
