Volunteers are needed Saturday to help Ricky Spry, a disabled veteran and former Chaffee County sheriff’s deputy, with work on his backyard in Howard.
The project is a combined effort by Team River Runner – Colorado Springs, Warriors in Recovery and Rebuilding Together – Colorado Springs and is being headed by Maria Hernandez.
Spry, who earned a Purple Heart during the Iraqi War, suffered a stroke because of his previous wounds and now lives with Hilda, his 83-year-old mother, who serves as his primary caregiver, Spry’s friend and neighbor Linda McMillin said.
The project is to make the backyard more accessible for Spry, who uses a walker or wheelchair.
Saturday’s work session will involve cleanup and refreshment of his dog run, cleaning the interior and exterior and painting the shed, adding a shade cloth overhead for protection from the sun and installing faux turf to make cleanup easier.
Hernandez said another work session will take place sometime in September, and food and drink will be available for volunteers.
Call Hernandez at 936-524-1464 to let her know you are interested, find out more information or donate money or materials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.