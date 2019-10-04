The Western Fremont Historical Society will host an “R.I.P. in Pleasant Valley” cemetery tour Oct. 12 in conjunction with the Fremont Fall Heritage Festival.
Registration prior to the tour will start at 9 a.m. in the Coaldale Community Building, 287 Fremont County Road 6.
The tour features the Coaldale and Howard cemeteries, including the history of their founding, stories of early pioneer families buried there and related legends, a press release stated.
Cemetery board members will be available to answer questions about plots and other details.
Participants should take water, snacks or a sack lunch and wear sturdy shoes for walking on uneven terrain. Any dogs must be on leash.
Cost of the tour is $7 for historical society members and those younger than 17 and $15 for nonmembers.
For more information call Shari Mohr at 719-942-3355 or visit westfremonthistory.com.
Western Fremont Historical Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preservation and sharing of local history and artifacts.
