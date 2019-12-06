Caring & Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., will host a children’s story time with a holiday theme from 10:30-11:30 a.m. today.
Cookies and other treats, a craft activity and giveaways for kids will be featured, as well as a holiday-themed storybook reading.
The story times will take place each Friday until Christmas.
