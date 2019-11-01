KHEN 106.9 FM, “Free Range Radio,” is the community radio station for the Upper Arkansas Valley. This week’s local programming includes:
Today
8-9 a.m. – “Sunny Side Up” with Leslie Matthews.
10-11 a.m. – “Mining Insights” (encore) with Clay Sanders.
11 a.m.-noon – “Chaffee Housing Report” (encore) with Ken Matthews.
1-2 p.m. – “Salixda Now” with Chuck Rose (encore).
2-3 p.m. – “Decker Fire Special Report” with Leslie and Ken Matthews.
3-5 p.m. – “Fridays at Three” with Jimmy Sellars and Mark Monroe.
5-7 p.m. – “Rocky Mountain Live” with GP3.
7-9 p.m. – “Seven O’clock Rock” with Zakk Beyers.
Saturday
3-4 p.m. – “Soundtrack Sessions” with Erin McIntire.
7-10 p.m. – “Fast Forward Rewind” with Adam Caimi.
Sunday
9:30-10 a.m. – “On the Rails” (encore) with Forrest Whitman.
2-2:30 p.m. – “Pursuing Personal Peace” with Margaret Rush and Baxter Pharr.
2:30-3 p.m. – “Behind the Kitchen Door” (encore) with chef Don Potts and Sandy Farrell.
3-4 p.m. – “Storytime Radio” with Vander Ritchie.
6-8 p.m. – “Golden Age of Radio” with Bob Campbell.
8-10 p.m. – “Mixed Bag” with Pete Watson.
Monday
9-11 a.m. – “Lively Up Salida” with Wesley Schuchman.
1-1:30 p.m. – “A Time to Grow” with Guidestone (Andrea, Dan, and Leah).
4-6 p.m. – “Bacon Lubbock and Tomato Sandwich” with Rick White.
6-7 p.m. – “Salida Now” (encore) with Chuck Rose.
7-9 p.m. – “Free Range Love” with Deidre Wilda.
Tuesday
8-9 a.m. – “Sunny Side Up” with Mark Monroe.
9-11 a.m. – “What Country?” with Phil Sasso.
11 a.m.-noon – “Comedy Omelet” with Ann and Henry Klaiman.
1-1:30 p.m. – “Salida Yard & Garden” with Kurt Jones.
1:30-2 p.m. – “Behind the Kitchen Door” (encore) with chef Don Potts and Sandy Farrell.
2-2:30 p.m. – “Mining Insights” with Clay Sanders.
3-5 p.m. – “Roll of the Dice” with Dave Ward.
5-6 p.m. – “Poetry & Stories” with Brian Rill.
Wednesday
9 a.m.-5 p.m. – “Fall Membership Drive” with Mark and Jimmy from “Fridays at Three.”
