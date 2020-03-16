Ark-Valley Humane Society is seeking fosters (or adopters) to take care of four dogs.
Wyatt, Kota and Mufassa will need to be the only pets in the house, and Nautica can go home with a calmer dog after a successful meet and greet.
Anyone who can help is asked to let AVHS know. To learn more, email eluebbering@ark-valley.org or call 719-395-2737.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.