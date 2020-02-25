Strong People Strong Bones exercise classes will be offered from 8-9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning March 10 at Salida First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
The intermediate class will give a choice of beginner – or basic – options for each exercise, according to a press release.
Strong People Strong Bones is a research-based program from Tufts University offered in cooperation with Colorado State University Extension. Exercises target every major muscle group and are designed to increase and maintain muscle tone, flexibility and balance and to address issues such as osteoporosis.
Participants should wear comfortable clothes and shoes and take a water bottle and a yoga-type mat for floor exercises. Weights and bands are provided.
Space is limited. To join the 8 a.m. Strong People Strong Bones class, call the Chaffee County extension office at 719-539-6447.
Participants must register and fill out forms. All classes are free except for a $20 donation to the church, which is given as a thank you for use of the space.
Other class times and locations for Strong People Strong Bones classes are available. Learn more about other times and locations by calling the extension office at 719-539-6477.
