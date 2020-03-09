La Leche League of Salida will meet 10-11:30 a.m. today in the Sun Room of Salida First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
All breastfeeding parents, babies and siblings are welcome at all La Leche League meetings.
The ideal time to begin attending is during pregnancy. Information received well in advance may prove vital to a mother when her baby arrives.
Pregnant women may find it helpful to attend a series of four monthly meetings before the baby is due. The La Leche book, “The Womanly Art of Breastfeeding,” is available at the Salida and Buena Vista libraries.
La Leche League monthly meetings are discussion circles of expectant and nursing parents, sometimes accompanied by a grandmother or supportive friend.
There is a topic for discussion guided by an accredited leader, but emphasis is always on issues of concerns of those in attendance.
No two meetings are exactly alike, since we are all growing in our understanding of child development, mothering and family life.
As we share our knowledge, we can all learn and support each other during this important time in the lives of our families.
For breastfeeding information and support, call or text Elaine 913-980-4778 or Lorraine 719-207-5008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.