Ark-Valley Humane Society is seeking volunteers to pass out goodie bags to those who participated in Tails on the Trails in Buena Vista, Nathrop and Salida.
This year’s event took place virtually and garnered $2,073.27 for the no-kill shelter.
Emy Luebbering, AVHS outreach manager, said, “We are very thankful for everyone who supported this virtual event and are hopeful that we will be able to see everyone, safely, in person next year.”
Goodie bags will be ready for delivery and have addresses on them, a press release stated.
Volunteers just need to pick up the bags and deliver them. It will be no-contact delivery – the volunteer will knock on the door, drop off the package and leave.
To volunteer, email eluebbering@ark-valley.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.