Family & Youth Initiatives is requesting art submissions by April 15 for an art show and reception in Buena Vista in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.
Art must include a blue-and-silver pinwheel, the national symbol for child-abuse prevention. Any form of two-dimensional media is welcome and must be 8 by 10 inches, a press release stated.
Art submissions will be displayed at a reception from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. April 30 at the new library/commons area shared by Buena Vista middle and high schools at 559 S. Railroad St. The show will be open to the public.
Artists of any age in Chaffee County are encouraged to submit their work. To be included in the show, art must be in the FYI office by April 15. Photos must be uploaded to FYI’s Facebook page by the same date at facebook.com/Familyandyouthinitiatives/. Visit illuminatecolorado.org/pinwheels for images of pinwheels and more information on child-abuse prevention.
For details about submissions and the art show, contact Ann Marie Swan at aswan@chaffeecounty.org or 719-530-2535.
FYI is the prevention division within Chaffee County Department of Human Services and focuses on providing evidenced-based prevention resources for children, youth and families.
