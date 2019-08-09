Greg and Ruth Phillips are challenging the public to raise funds for Ark-Valley Humane Society.
The couple has pledged to match 50 percent of every donation made during August, up to $5,000 total, according to a press release.
At the end of August, the total money raised will be made public.
Donations can be mailed to Ark-Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 1335, Buena Vista, CO 81211, or donate online at ark-valley.org/donate.
To ensure that the Phillipses match the donation, write “Summer Matching Campaign” in the memo line of the check or click “Summer Matching Campaign” under “Reason for Gift” online.
For more information, visit ark-valley.org.
