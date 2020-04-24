Salida Sunrise Rotary Club announced its spring community grant donation request cycle will be open until 5 p.m. May 15, but the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the group to make some changes.
“Currently we have less money available for the grants and we have added priorities related to the current COVID-19 situation,” a press release stated.
The program grants donations to nonprofit organizations exclusively for financial support of charitable, educational and humanitarian projects in the categories of youth, education and vocational projects, community service and environmental programs.
Grant proposals may be for up to 50 percent of the project cost and may not cover operating costs.
In addition, projects or programs for this spring round of grants must conform to current social distancing and other county/state health guidelines, support endeavors that cannot be fully funded by other sources such as Chaffee County Community Foundation, and priority will be given to projects that provide educational, emotional, informational or health needs of community members.
All organizations requesting funds must work with a sponsor from Salida Sunrise Rotary Club who will help to ensure the proposal meets current guidelines and who will sign off on the application.
To learn more about grant requirements, visit portal.clubrunner.ca/8364/SitePage/community-grants, where donation policies and an application form can be found.
Grants may be submitted by emailing the form to donationrequest.ssr@gmail.com. Typed and signed application forms may also be mailed to Salida Sunrise Rotary, P.O. Box 1044, Salida, CO 81201.
Funding will be distributed by late June.
Interested organizations may contact Christy Fitzpatrick or Jody Post at donationrequest.ssr@gmail.com for more information or for help finding a sponsor.
