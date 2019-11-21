The Salida Ranger District of the The U.S. Forest Service, San Isabel National Forest, will sell Christmas tree cutting permits from Nov. 25 through Dec. 24.
The permits cost $10 each with a limit of two per family, according to a press release.
Trees may be cut district-wide with a few exceptions. Developed recreation sites and wilderness areas are closed to cutting.
Permits will be issued for each tree that is harvested and should be securely fastened to trees before transporting them from the area.
Handsaws and axes are the only tools allowed; chainsaws are prohibited.
The Forest Service reminds tree cutters to wear warm clothes and take a rope to secure the tree to the vehicle.
U.S. Forest Service roads are not plowed, and some roads close seasonally on Dec. 1.
Permits can be purchased with credit card, cash, personal check or money order made payable to the U.S. Forest Service from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Salida Ranger District, 5575 Cleora Road.
Permits will also be available Dec. 7 at the Buena Vista Christmas Opening at the BV Community Center, 715 E. Main St. Payment is by cash or check only.
To receive permits by mail, send a check or money order along with a self-addressed stamped envelope to: U.S. Forest Service Attn: Christmas Tree Permit, 5575 Cleora Road, Salida, CO 81201.
