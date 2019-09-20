A surprise 85th birthday party for Irene Schwitzer was attended by about 200 friends and family Sunday at Poncha Springs Town Hall.
She was born Sept. 15, 1934, in Salida to Juan and Magdalena Aragon and was the youngest of 12 children.
A lifelong resident of Salida, she worked as the clerk of the County Court for 20 years.
She married Bob Schwitzer in 1952. He died in 2011. They have six children, 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, most of whom were present for the party.
The Ortega Brothers from Pueblo provided mariachi music.
