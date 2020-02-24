Meals on Wheels
Meals are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. Each lunch is served with milk. Most are served with bread and butter.
Congregate meals
The Upper Arkansas Area Agency on Aging Nutrition Program provides congregate meals with the same menus, served at noon Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Fourth and E streets, Salida. Call 539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for congregate meal reservations. Cost for a meal is a voluntary contribution for seniors age 60 and older; people younger than 60 pay $11.
Transportation to the Episcopal Church is available to senior citizens by Chaffee Shuttle; call 530-8980.
Congregate meals/Meals on Wheels
- Tuesday: Shrove Tuesday – no kitchen access.
- Thursday: Turkey submarine sandwich on whole wheat hoagie roll, vegetable soup, potato salad, orange and an oatmeal raisin cookie.
- Friday: Smothered pork chop with cream gravy, smashed red potatoes, cooked collard greens, apple and bran muffin.
Salida High School
- Monday: Chili dogs, pineapple jalapeno coleslaw, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
- Tuesday: Turkey sausage gumbo, brown rice, breadstick, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
- Wednesday: Philly cheesesteak, garlic Parmesan Brussels sprouts, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
- Thursday: Chicken nuggets, sweet potato tots, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Salida Middle School
- Monday: Ground beef nachos, bacon green beans, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
- Tuesday: Tomato soup with grilled sandwich, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
- Wednesday: Oven-roasted chicken thighs, potato salad and veggies, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
- Thursday: Hot dog, baked beans, veggies, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
Longfellow Elementary School
- Monday: Chicken Parmesan sandwich, green beans, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
- Tuesday: Chili Frito pie, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
- Wednesday: Pizza, corn, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
- Thursday: Mac and cheese, broccoli, fresh fruit and salad bar and milk.
