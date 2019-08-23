Ark Valley Helping Hands honored volunteers and members Wednesday at an end-of-summer ice cream social at First Presbyterian Church.
Sara Ward, program coordinator, and Dee Dubin, chairman of the Helping Hands board, welcomed guests. Ward presented Nancy Lohnes, an outstanding volunteer, with a gift basket in appreciation for her services.
Danny Luna sang old-time songs, accompanying himself on the ukulele as he invited guests to sing along.
Ark Valley Helping Hands is a neighbor-to-neighbor nonprofit, volunteer-based organization that supports elders in the community in remaining in their homes and continuing to be an integrated part of our communities.
Volunteers help with minor home repairs, yard work, snow removal, visiting or taking members on an outing and other services. For information on becoming a member or a volunteer call 719-530-1198.
