Salida Parks and Recreation will begin live-streaming exercise classes starting this week.
The live streams can be accessed on a public Facebook group called “Salida Parks and Recreation Live Stream Classes.”
Amanda Wright will offer classes called “Gimme 3” at 8 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Classes include an interval workout rotating through three circuits at three exercises per station. Goals of the class are for participants to get stronger, more flexible and burn calories.
Cassie Hatcher will host a class called “30-minute Full-Body Sculpting” at 9 a.m. Tuesdays. The workout is designed to tone the whole body while requiring minimal equipment.
For more information call Salida Parks and Recreation at 719-539-5703.
