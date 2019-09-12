Salida Soup, a local micro-granting program, will host its 50th dinner at 6 p.m. Sept. 19.
Jimmy Sellars and Mark Monroe of Sellars Project Space and the Partnership for Community Action created the program four years ago to fill a need for small grants and to build community, a press release stated.
The process starts with local individuals or groups who submit requests for funding at salidasoup.org. Sellars and Monroe consider the “pitches” and select three to be presented each month.
The Salida Soup event takes place on the third Thursday each month at the Salida SteamPlant ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Community members can take a food item to share and a $5 donation to the Soup Pot.
After dinner, diners hear the three presentations and vote on which one will receive the money in the Soup Pot.
Since its inception in June 2015, the program has awarded more than $25,000 to programs ranging from high school drama performances to health care screenings for women to mindfulness and yoga programs in the local jail.
Pitches to be presented Sept. 19 are for S.A.V.E. Salida Library, a proposed seed library for the city and surrounding area; elevateHER’s fall programming, to bring positivity and mindful living to girls and young women in Chaffee County; and the Salida High School drama team, who wants to fully produce one act of Hamlet in December in Denver.
For more information on the event, visit salidasoup.org.
