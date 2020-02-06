Adults will have two more chances this winter to relax in an extra-warm leisure pool at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50.
The aquatic center will host Adult Soak nights from 8-10 p.m. Monday and on Feb. 28. The age-18-and-older events will transform the center’s leisure pool with warmer than usual, hot-tub-like temperatures.
“Adult Soak nights were created by the Parks and Recreation Department to feature the amazing hot springs water that Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center has,” Salida Rec’s Ryan Wiegman said. “As an additional bonus, we will be using the soothing underwater lights and turning off the overhead lights for a relaxing ambiance.”
Water for the aquatic center is piped 6 miles from above Poncha Springs to Salida. It is approximately 140 degrees when it leaves Poncha and about 120 degrees by the time it reaches the pool, Parks and Recreation Director Mike “Diesel” Post said.
The aquatic center then cools the water to about 100 degrees for the leisure pool, which is the small pool, and about 84 degrees for the lap pool.
For Adult Soak nights, the aquatic center increases the temperature of the leisure pool by allowing warm hot springs water to heat the pool to a balmy 104 degrees.
The aquatic center’s lap pool is closed during Adult Soaks.
The two remaining Adult Soaks, which fall on weekdays, cost $8 per person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.