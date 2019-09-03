Sixteen kids from the Salida Boys & Girls Club visited Columbine Manor Care Center Friday visit with residents and celebrate Adopt-a-Grandparent Day.
About 10-20 kids visit the center about once a month, Brian Beaulieu, executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County, said, and the goal is for them to make a few special friends.
During the Friday visit the kids and residents spent time drawing with chalk and telling jokes.
Gunier Kintgen, 11, told a joke about two muffins sitting in an oven. The first muffin turned to the other and said, “Good grief, it’s hot in here.” The second muffin said, “Good grief, a talking muffin!” Kintgen said it brought the house down.
Kintgen said he was treated well from the moment he walked in the door.
Taylor Ebuna, 9, spent a lot of time talking with resident Nancy Bohe. Ebuna said she learned that Bohe’s favorite color is blue and her favorite animal is a dog. Ebuna drew Bohe a picture of a blue elephant and a portrait of her.
Ebuna said she was eating snacks and having a lot of fun.
The kids have been getting more comfortable as the visits progress, Beaulieu said, and the center residents look forward to the visits. He said the kids and residents have been able to form long-lasting friendships though the visits.
The most important thing is for them to make a new friend each time, Beaulieu said.
