Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. Most are served with bread and butter. Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Menus
Tuesday: Oriental pepper chicken, brown rice, steamed broccoli spears, apple, fortune cookie and whole wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Taco salad with salsa, tomato, lettuce garnish, strawberry applesauce, flan custard and cornbread with butter.
Friday: Enchilada pie, refried beans, tortilla chips with salsa and a clementine.
