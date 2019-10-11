Silence of victims of domestic violence and sexual assault hides the violence. Abuse should not be shoved under the rug and ignored because when these crimes occur, the damage is widespread. Please speak out and use your voice.
This October, advocates at The Alliance encourage you to wear or display purple to raise awareness. Show your solidarity with survivors and their families and take a stand against domestic violence by attending the candlelight vigil to remember the 25 Coloradans who lost their lives this year due to domestic violence. Please join us at 4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the end of F Street. The Salida Drummer Team will perform to raise awareness and to drum for peace in our community.
The mission of The Alliance is to eliminate domestic violence and sexual assault and to empower victims through education, services and social change. The Alliance provides crisis intervention, emergency shelter, transitional and long-term housing, legal advocacy, women and youth empowerment groups, community education and prevention activities for women, men and youth suffering from domestic and sexual violence in Salida, Buena Vista, Poncha Springs and related areas in Colorado. All services are free and confidential.
Please contact Janine Stovall at The Alliance for questions and inquiries at 719-539-7347.
